Israel Begins Attacks on Iran, Explosions Reported in Tehran Amid Preemptive Strike Declaration

Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran as explosions hit Tehran. Dozens of targets were reportedly struck, airspace closed in Israel and Iraq, and flights suspended at Erbil airport.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel has launched preemptive strikes on Iran, triggering multiple explosions in Tehran and prompting widespread airspace closures across the region, as both sides signal further escalation.

Three explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning, according to ARS News, as Israel’s defense minister announced the start of what he described as a “preemptive” attack against Iran.

Reuters, citing Israel’s Defense Ministry, reported that Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran.

Shortly after the announcement, Israel’s Home Front Command said sirens were sounding across all areas of Israel.

Mehr News Agency reported that heavy smoke was rising from the locations of the explosions in Tehran. Fars News Agency said missiles struck University Street and the Republic area in the Iranian capital.

Following several explosions around 9:30 a.m. in three locations across Tehran, at 10:05 a.m. at least two additional blasts were heard in separate areas.

New explosions were later reported in northern and eastern Tehran. According to Iranian media, an Israeli airstrike targeted a site near the presidential palace in Tehran.

Israel’s Army Radio said the attack on Iran is targeting official, missile, and security sites. It also reported that the air force has begun a second wave of airstrikes on Iran.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that dozens of targets in Iran were struck. An Israeli official told Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper that there had been a large number of assassinations in Iran and that “every missile has a target.”

Israel’s defense minister declared a “special state” on the home front across the entire country after announcing the launch of the preemptive attack.

In an official statement issued by Israel’s Ministry of Defense under the Civil Defense Law, 5711-1951, the minister said: “Under my authority pursuant to Section 9C(b)(1) of the Civil Defense Law, 5711-1951, and after being convinced that there is a high probability of an attack on the civilian population, I hereby declare a special state on the home front throughout the entire territory of the country.”

The declaration will remain in effect for 48 hours, beginning at 10:08 on Feb. 28, 2026. The statement added: “This has already been revealed.”

An Iranian official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported the closure of airspace across all of Israel. Mehr reported that Iranian airspace has been fully closed until further notice.

Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said in an interview with Mehr that based on a NOTAM issued, the country’s entire airspace has been closed until further notice.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported that foreign civilian aircraft en route to Israel turned back due to the bombardment of Tehran and further reported what it described as joint Israeli-American attacks on Iran.

The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that preparations are underway for US strikes on Iran.

In Iraq, the Ministry of Transport told the Iraqi News Agency that it is currently clearing Iraqi airspace in preparation for closing it.

Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flights have been suspended. He said operations were halted 10 minutes earlier and that the airspace of all Iraq has been closed. A warning siren was also heard inside the Erbil consulate compound.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the airstrikes in Iran, stating: “There is no coalition and opposition, but one people and one army, and we all stand behind it.”