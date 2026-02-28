Foreign Diplomats in Erbil Praise Kurdistan Region's Security and Nightlife During Ramadan Visit

Foreign consuls in the Kurdistan Region visited Erbil’s bazaar during Ramadan, praising security, nightlife, economic growth, and the hospitality of the people.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A group of consuls and foreign representatives in the Kurdistan Region spent a Ramadan evening in Erbil’s central bazaar, praising the security situation and expressing admiration for the city’s vibrant nightlife and economic activity.

Within the framework of diplomatic and cultural activities, several consuls and representatives of foreign countries in the Kurdistan Region, accompanied by officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government, visited Erbil’s bazaar and the surrounding area of the Citadel.

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government, explained the purpose of the visit and told Kurdistan24: “Together with the diplomatic representatives, we decided to conduct a tour around Erbil. In a calm atmosphere, the diplomats expressed their happiness and highly valued this stable situation.”

Dizayee added that they hope the visit will serve as a message to the world that “the Kurdistan Region is a peaceful area and the Peshmerga forces are the main factor behind this security and stability.”

For his part, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw stated that such visits have become an annual tradition held during the nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a source of happiness that the stability of Erbil and Kurdistan attracts the attention of guests, especially when they see that the people of Kurdistan warmly welcome them,” he said.

Diplomats impressed by nightlife and economy

Liu Jun, Consul General of China in the Kurdistan Region, who participated in the tour, expressed his admiration for the energy and activity in the bazaar.

“I have visited the bazaar many times, but this is my first time during Ramadan nights; it was a surprise for me to see how active the nightlife in Erbil is and how many people are out on the streets,” he said.

The Chinese consul also pointed to the economic dimension, stating: “I am pleased to see that the region’s economy is developing. In the markets, most goods are Chinese products, and even on the streets, new Chinese cars can be seen. This reflects the growth of our trade relations.”

A social atmosphere and sense of security

Adrian Ijsselstein, Consul General of the Netherlands, described the experience as “unique.” He told Kurdistan24: “Visiting Erbil’s bazaar is always enjoyable, especially drinking tea and walking around the city.” He emphasized: “While walking here, I feel completely safe.”

During the tour, Brijesh Kumar, Consul General of India, also expressed his happiness and extended congratulations to the people of Kurdistan, saying: “In the holy month of Ramadan, I wish peace, prosperity, and further progress for the Kurdistan Region.”

The Ramadan visit highlighted the social atmosphere of Erbil’s evenings and the diplomats’ appreciation of the security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.