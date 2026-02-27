Exclusive: Trump Tells Kurdistan24 He's 'Not Exactly Happy' with Iran Talks, No Final Decision If They Fail

US President Donald Trump told Kurdistan24 he is not happy with Iran’s negotiating approach, said no final decision has been made if talks fail, and expressed appreciation for Iraq and its people.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In direct remarks to Kurdistan24, US President Donald Trump said he is “not exactly happy” with the way Iran is negotiating, stressing that Tehran cannot possess nuclear weapons and indicating that no final decision has yet been made if talks fail.

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke to Rahim Rashidi, Kurdistan24’s Washington bureau chief, responding to questions regarding Iran and Iraq.

Asked by the Kurdistan24 reporter, “Mr. President, what will be your next step if the talks with Iran fail?” Trump replied: “We haven’t made the final decision, we are not exactly happy with the way they are negotiating, they can’t have nuclear weapons, we are not thrilled with the way they are negotiating, we will see how it all go.”

IN PHOTOS 📸 | The moment President Trump responds to Kurdistan24.



U.S. President Donald Trump addressed our correspondent's questions regarding the future of Iraq and Iran.



"We are not happy with our negotiations with Iran," the President stated while addressing the press.… pic.twitter.com/2axtFexVPv — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) February 27, 2026

When asked, “Mr. President, why you are not happy about Nouri Maliki nominated to became a new Prime Minister of Iraq?” Trump said: “We’re gonna see what happens with Iraq. We’re gonna see what happens.”

As the exchange concluded and a reporter said, “Thank you, Mr. President,” Trump added: “It’ll all work out well. And I like Iraq, and I like the people of Iraq a lot. Thank you.”

The remarks came as Trump addressed both the status of negotiations with Iran and political developments in Iraq in response to Kurdistan24’s questions.