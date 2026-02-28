Kurdistan Announces Safety, Supply and Power Measures as Missiles Intercepted Over Erbil

Schools Close for Four Days, Khor Mor Gas Exports Halted Amid Regional Escalation; Officials Confirm No Casualties

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD) on Saturday issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain in protected locations when air raid sirens sound, as coalition forces intercepted multiple projectiles over Erbil province.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Directorate called on citizens to strictly adhere to safety protocols upon hearing warning sirens, stressing the importance of sheltering in appropriate and secure locations during defensive operations.

The advisory underscored that the precautionary measures are designed to prevent civilian harm while air defense systems engage incoming threats. The Directorate confirmed that debris from intercepted missiles and explosive-laden drones had fallen in several areas, making it essential for residents to avoid open spaces during such incidents.

Earlier at 1:25 p.m. local time, coalition forces shot down several missiles and bomb-laden drones over Erbil province, according to the CTD. The statement added that the attack resulted in no casualties or material damage.

Food Security Assured, Price Manipulation Warning Issued

Separately, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s General Directorate of Trade reassured the public that food security remains intact despite regional tensions.

In remarks to Kurdistan24, Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade, confirmed that the monthly food basket distribution process is proceeding normally and without disruption.

He noted that the first phase of distribution is currently underway and that there are no obstacles preventing supplies from reaching citizens.

Kamil further emphasized that sufficient food stocks are available in both the public and private sectors to cover six months of consumption, describing the reserves as a preemptive safeguard to ensure market stability.

At the same time, he issued a stern warning to traders and market operators, stating that field inspection committees are intensifying oversight of pricing and commercial activity.

Any attempt to raise prices or engage in hoarding will trigger strict legal penalties, including potential closure of offending businesses.

Schools and Universities Close for Four Days

In a joint decision announced Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Education and Higher Education declared a four-day suspension of classes across all public, private, and international educational institutions.

According to the statement, the closure will run from Sunday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in the interest of public safety and to protect teachers, students, and academic staff.

The decision applies to all institutions operating under both ministries throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Khor Mor Gas Exports Suspended, Power Output to Drop Sharply

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity announced a temporary suspension of natural gas exports from the Khor Mor Gas Field due to ongoing instability and conflict in the wider region.

In a joint statement, the ministries said the operator of the field, Dana Gas, had decided to halt gas supplies to power plants as a precautionary measure to protect personnel and facilities.

Officials warned that the suspension would significantly reduce electricity generation capacity in the Kurdistan Region by an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 megawatts — a substantial blow to the power sector at a critical juncture.

The Ministry of Electricity said it is working to mitigate the impact by relying on alternative generation sources in an effort to reduce the decline in supply hours for consumers.

The Khor Mor field serves as the primary source of natural gas feeding gas-fired power stations across the Kurdistan Region. Any prolonged disruption is expected to directly affect the national grid supply and reduce the number of hours of state-provided electricity available to residents.

Regional Escalation and Cross-Border Strikes

The developments in the Kurdistan Region come amid a major military escalation between the United States, Israel and Iran.

On Saturday, Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes inside Iran, with Israeli broadcaster Kan reporting that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was among the targets. Iranian media later said President Masoud Pezeshkian was unharmed despite reported missile impacts in Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they fired missiles and drones at U.S. and Israeli targets, including the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and American bases in Qatar and the UAE. Explosions and interceptions were reported across several Gulf states and Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the operation aimed to eliminate “imminent threats” linked to Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as necessary to counter an “existential threat.”

Multiple countries, including Iran, Iraq and several Gulf states, partially or fully closed their airspace, as the confrontation rapidly expanded across the region.