Arab Nations Condemn Iranian Strikes as Missile Barrages Target Gulf Capitals and US Bases

Saudi Arabia led Arab nations in condemning Iranian missile strikes on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan that killed one in Abu Dhabi, targeted US bases including the Fifth Fleet, and saw projectiles intercepted over Jordan and Erbil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A wave of condemnation swept through Arab capitals on Saturday after Iran launched a coordinated ballistic missile and drone offensive targeting the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, marking a severe escalation in regional hostilities following joint United States and Israeli military operations.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led the diplomatic outcry, issuing a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs that slammed the attacks on its Gulf neighbors and Jordan. Riyadh expressed its "full solidarity" with the affected nations, pledging to place all its capabilities in support of their security measures.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the Ministry statement read.

Riyadh warned of the "dire consequences of continued violation of the sovereignty of states," calling on the international community to take firm measures against Iranian violations that undermine regional security.

Casualties and Interceptions in the Gulf

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced that the country had been subjected to a "flagrant attack" by Iranian ballistic missiles. While air defense systems successfully intercepted a number of the projectiles, the ministry confirmed that debris fell on a residential area in Abu Dhabi.

The falling shrapnel resulted in material damage and the death of one person of Asian nationality. Emirati authorities emphasized that the security situation remains under control.

"Such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability," the UAE Ministry of Defense stated, asserting that the state "reserves its full right to respond to this escalation."

Military sources confirmed that the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE was among the locations targeted.

In Bahrain, the state news agency reported a missile attack on the Fifth Fleet center, a major United States naval hub in Manama. The National Contact Center described the incident as an aggression launched from outside Bahraini territory in a "flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and security."

Reports further confirmed that American military installations across the region came under fire, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Qatari defenses reportedly intercepted incoming Iranian missiles.

Jordan and the Red Sea Front

In Amman, the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down two ballistic missiles targeting the Kingdom.

"Two ballistic missiles targeting Jordanian territory were shot down," a responsible military source stated.

Simultaneously, the Public Security Directorate in Jordan issued preventive guidelines for citizens to manage the current emergency situation.

Adding to the regional volatility, two Houthi officials told the Associated Press on Saturday that the Iranian-backed group in Yemen has decided to resume attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.

Explosions in Jerusalem and Erbil

The scope of the conflict expanded significantly on Saturday, impacting the Kurdistan Region and Israel directly.

In Erbil, several drones launched by Iran toward the United States Consulate and Erbil International Airport were intercepted and shot down. These aerial attacks were part of Tehran's retaliation for earlier strikes.

"The downing of drones over Erbil underscores the widening scope of the confrontation," local observers noted, as the conflict increasingly affects critical infrastructure beyond the immediate front lines.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported that explosions were heard in Jerusalem on Saturday after the Israeli army detected a barrage of missiles launched from Iran. Sirens wailed across the city as the Israeli military instructed citizens to remain in safe areas.

These wide-ranging Iranian offensives followed a "preemptive attack" initiated by Israel earlier on Saturday. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the operation, conducted in coordination with the United States, targeted dozens of military sites in Tehran.

"This morning, we began a preemptive attack against Iran and carried out a number of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital of that country," Katz said.

Iranian media reported continuous explosions in central Tehran throughout the morning. In response to the escalating situation, the Israeli government declared a nationwide state of emergency, closing its airspace and suspending educational activities.