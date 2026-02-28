Coalition Forces Intercept Iranian Missiles and Drones Targeting U.S. Sites in Erbil

Coalition forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting the US Consulate and Airport in Erbil, causing no casualties. The attack followed Israeli strikes on Tehran. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw assured the public that food stocks are sufficient for six months.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The skies above Erbil became the theater of a high-stakes interception on Saturday afternoon as Coalition forces engaged and destroyed a barrage of missiles and explosive drones targeting the Kurdistan Region’s capital, marking a significant escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD) released a statement confirming that the incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday. According to the CTD, Coalition defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down a number of missiles and explosive-laden drones within the Erbil province.

The Directorate’s statement further clarified that the aerial attack resulted in no human casualties or material damage.

The intercepted drones were reportedly launched by Iran and were directed toward United States military positions in the region, specifically targeting the US Consulate and Erbil International Airport. These strikes were launched as part of Tehran's retaliation following joint strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian territory earlier in the day.

The downing of these drones over Erbil underscores the widening scope of the confrontation, as the conflict increasingly affects regional capitals and critical infrastructure beyond the immediate Israel-Iran front lines.

Prior to the attack on Erbil, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel had initiated a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic.

“This morning, we began a preemptive attack against Iran and carried out a number of airstrikes on Tehran, the capital of that country,” Katz said.

Israeli media reported that the operation was conducted in coordination with the US. Simultaneously, Iranian media outlets stated that explosions continued to be heard in central Tehran, noting that multiple locations had been bombed since the early morning hours.

In response to the heightened security situation, the Israeli government declared a nationwide state of emergency, suspending educational activities and restricting civilian movement in certain areas. Israel also fully closed its airspace, resulting in the cancellation of numerous flights to Tel Aviv.

Governor Assures Food Security and Market Stability

Amidst the heightened tension and security developments, the local government in Erbil moved quickly to reassure the civilian population regarding economic stability and essential supplies.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw spoke to the press on Saturday, confirming that food warehouses in the city are at full capacity. He stated that there is no danger of food shortages for the next six months.

The Governor sought to dispel any fears regarding market volatility, promising decisive government action against price gouging or hoarding.

“We will take strict measures against any attempt to destabilize the market, and we will tighten our monitoring to maintain balance and prices,” Khoshnaw said.