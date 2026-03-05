Iran Condemns Alleged U.S. Strike on Naval Frigate Near India

Tehran warns Washington will “bitterly regret” attack on warship carrying nearly 130 sailors as tensions intensify in expanding regional conflict

53 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the United States of carrying out an attack on an Iranian naval vessel in international waters near India, warning Washington it would “bitterly regret” what he described as a dangerous precedent amid the escalating war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Writing on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed “an atrocity at sea” by striking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena while it was sailing far from Iran’s shores.

“The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” Araghchi wrote. “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set.”

Iranian officials said the vessel was operating in the Indian Ocean and had been visiting India as part of a naval engagement before the reported strike occurred. Tehran did not immediately provide details on casualties or the extent of the damage to the ship.

The incident comes amid a rapidly widening conflict that has spread across the Middle East and beyond following escalating hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Over the past days, missile strikes, drone attacks, and air defense interceptions have been reported in several countries, including Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian navy has increasingly expanded its operations into distant waters in recent years, including the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean, as part of efforts by the Islamic Republic to demonstrate maritime reach and shipping routes. Iranian warships have also taken part in joint drills and port visits with countries such as India, Russia, and China.

The frigate Dena is among Iran’s domestically built warships and forms part of the country’s efforts to modernize its navy despite decades of international sanctions. The vessel has previously participated in long-distance deployments and escort missions for Iranian commercial shipping.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified sharply since the start of the current conflict, which has drawn in multiple regional actors and Iran-aligned armed groups. Iranian leaders have repeatedly warned that attacks on their territory, forces, or strategic assets would trigger retaliation.

The United States has not immediately commented on Araghchi’s accusation. However, Washington has in recent days expanded military operations in the region alongside Israel.