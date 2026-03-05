Iran Says 926 Killed in US-Israeli Strikes, Launches New Wave of Missile and Drone Attacks on Israel and US Bases

Iran says 926 people have been killed since US and Israeli strikes began on March 1, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran says the human toll from US and Israeli strikes has surged past nine hundred, as Tehran simultaneously announced a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases across the region.

Iran’s Ministry of Health said the number of casualties has reached nearly one thousand since the start of US and Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Early on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement that 926 Iranian citizens have been killed since Saturday as a result of the series of US and Israeli attacks.

The ministry provided details about the victims, noting that 180 of those killed were under the age of 18. It also stated that women and children account for 13 percent of the total fatalities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the start of a new and wide-ranging wave of missile and drone attacks.

In a statement released early Thursday, March 5, 2026, the force said it had launched the nineteenth wave of its operation known as “True Promise 4.”

According to the statement, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were directed toward deep areas inside Israel as well as US military bases in the region.

In a separate development, the group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a warning to European countries regarding the ongoing conflict.

In a statement released early Thursday, March 5, 2026, the group said any European country that participates in what it described as “American and Israeli aggression against Iran” would see its interests in Iraq and the region become targets.

The statement said: “Any form of European participation in this conflict will place those countries on the list of enemies of our people and our sanctities.”

It added that Washington and Tel Aviv were attempting to rally their allies and secure European support for what it described as a broader war front.

The armed group warned that any European intervention would not go unanswered and could expand the list of its targets to include the forces and interests of countries supporting the United States and Israel.

As missile exchanges intensify and warnings expand to new actors, the conflict continues to widen across multiple fronts in the region.