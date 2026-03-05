President Masoud Barzani Commemorates 35th Anniversary of 1991 Uprising, Honors Martyrs and Peshmerga

President Barzani highlights decades-long struggle, resilience, and the importance of preserving peace amid regional tensions

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Thursday commemorated the 35th anniversary of the 1991 Kurdistan Uprising, extending his congratulations to Peshmerga fighters, the families of martyrs, and all the people of Kurdistan who contributed to the historic achievement.

In his message, Barzani said the uprising reflected decades of struggle and sacrifices by the Kurdistan people and forces, emphasizing that the event remains a source of pride and inspiration for present and future generations.

“It embodies resilience and the refusal to surrender, reinforcing the values of freedom and living with dignity and honor,” he wrote.

President Barzani noted that, amid the region’s current complex and sensitive circumstances, he hoped that disputes would be resolved through peaceful means. He pledged that efforts would continue to ensure Kurdistan remains safe, protected, and shielded from wars and disasters.

Barzani concluded his message by honoring the martyrs of the 1991 uprising and all those who have fallen in the pursuit of Kurdistan's freedom.

“On this blessed anniversary, we send our greetings to the martyrs of the uprising and all martyrs of the path of freedom for the Kurds and Kurdistan,” he said.

The 1991 uprising, which erupted in the aftermath of the Gulf War, saw civilians and Peshmerga forces rise against the dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime in Kurdistan, ultimately paving the way for the establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s autonomous administration and institutions.

It remains a defining milestone in modern Kurdish history, celebrated annually as a symbol of unity, resistance, and the struggle for self-determination.