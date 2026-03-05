PM Barzani Marks 35th Anniversary of 1991 Kurdistan Uprising, Emphasizes Unity

Kurdistan Region’s premier says the historic uprising laid the foundation for today’s institutions and urges protection of national achievements

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday commemorated the 35th anniversary of the historic 1991 Kurdistan Uprising, describing it as one of the most significant achievements of the Kurdistan people and emphasizing the importance of unity to safeguard the region’s accomplishments.

In a statement marking the anniversary, Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations to all people of Kurdistan,” with special tribute to the Peshmerga fighters and the families of those who lost their lives during the uprising.

The prime minister said the March 1991 uprising represented one of the most glorious milestones in Kurdistan's history, achieved through the unity and collective efforts of the diverse communities of Kurdistan.

“The uprising was the result of the unity and solidarity of the various components of Kurdistan,” Barzani said, noting that the sacrifices and struggle of the Kurdistan people laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s political and legal institutions.

Following the uprising against the regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, Kurdish forces and civilians took control of much of northern Iraq, eventually paving the way for the creation of the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The uprising, which began in March 1991 in the aftermath of the Gulf War, marked a turning point in modern Kurdish history.

Barzani said the achievements that emerged from the uprising must be protected and further strengthened, stressing that the Kurdistan Region’s institutions and autonomy are the product of decades of struggle and sacrifice.

He also highlighted unity among the people of Kurdistan as their “greatest and strongest asset,” emphasizing that the success of the uprising itself was made possible through solidarity among Kurdistan’s communities.

“At this moment in time, the people of Kurdistan must protect and defend their national and patriotic achievements more than ever before,” he said, adding that doing so would help secure a more prosperous and progressive future for the region.

Barzani concluded his message by honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the uprising and throughout the struggle of Kurdistan people.

“Glory to the historic uprising of 1991. Salute to the pure souls of the martyrs of the uprising and all martyrs of Kurdistan. May God protect Kurdistan,” the prime minister said.

The 1991 Kurdish Uprising began in March 1991 following the defeat of the regime of the dictator Saddam Hussein in the Gulf War, when the Kurdistan people and Peshmerga forces revolted across cities and towns in Kurdistan.

The uprising led to the withdrawal of Iraqi government forces from much of the region and, despite a brutal counteroffensive that forced nearly two million Kurds to flee toward the borders with Turkey and Iran, it ultimately paved the way for the establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s autonomous administration and institutions that remain in place today.