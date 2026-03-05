Israel and US Claim ‘Historic Gains’ as Regional Conflict Widens with Strikes on Beirut and Missiles Intercepted Over Saudi Arabia

Israel said it and the US made “historic gains” in the war against Iran. Saudi Arabia intercepted three cruise missiles near al-Kharj. Israeli strikes on Beirut killed three and wounded six as fighting with Hezbollah escalated.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The war ignited by US and Israeli strikes on Iran has entered a widening and volatile phase, with Israel declaring “historic gains,” Saudi Arabia intercepting cruise missiles over its territory, and fresh airstrikes striking Beirut.

On Thursday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States had achieved “historic gains” in the war against Iran, which began when the two allies launched strikes on the Islamic republic.

In a video message, Netanyahu’s spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian stated: “Israel and the United States have together made historic gains to protect our citizens and the civilized world.” She claimed the attack was necessary because Iran was rebuilding its atomic bomb program in “new underground bunkers” and because there were indications of Iranian plans “to attack Israel and American forces in the Middle East.”

Saudi Arabia intercepts cruise missiles

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that it intercepted three cruise missiles near the city of al-Kharj in central Saudi Arabia, on the sixth day of the Middle East war that began Saturday.

A spokesperson for the ministry said on the platform X that authorities had carried out the “interception and destruction of three cruise missiles outside the city of al-Kharj.”

Israeli strikes hit Beirut

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said late Wednesday that three people were killed in Israeli strikes on vehicles along Beirut’s airport highway. The ministry stated: “Two Israeli air strikes on the airport highway killed three people and wounded six.”

Israel’s military said it had targeted two individuals in the Beirut area but did not immediately provide further details.

The strikes followed a third consecutive day of Israeli bombardments in response to renewed attacks by Hezbollah.

Early Thursday, Israel issued new evacuation orders for a Beirut suburb, warning residents it was preparing to strike targets it said were linked to Hezbollah.

The Tehran-backed group’s leader earlier vowed to continue fighting Israel, whose forces have pushed into several border towns and conducted airstrikes across Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday, when Hezbollah attacked Israel following the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah escalated its operations, saying it carried out at least 15 attacks targeting Israeli positions as far as Tel Aviv.

As military exchanges intensify across multiple fronts — from Israel and Lebanon to the Gulf — the conflict continues to expand, drawing in regional powers and raising fears of a broader confrontation.