Azerbaijan Summons Iranian Envoy Following Drone Attacks

Two civilians wounded and airport damaged in strikes allegedly launched from Iranian territory

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Azerbaijan on Thursday summoned the Iranian envoy following drone attacks on its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic that wounded two civilians and damaged an airport, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a detailed statement issued Thursday, the ministry said the attacks occurred around midday on March 5, with one drone striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan airport and another falling near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries to two civilians,” the statement read.

“This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region.”

Azerbaijan demanded that Iran provide a clear explanation, conduct an investigation, and take urgent measures to prevent such attacks from recurring. The ministry added that it reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.

The statement also confirmed that Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was delivered and a corresponding note of protest presented.

The attacks come amid the ongoing Iran–U.S.–Israel war, which has escalated sharply since late February 2026. Coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory drone and missile attacks on U.S., Israeli, and allied positions across the Gulf, increasing regional tensions and raising concerns over civilian safety.

The hostilities have spread regionally, with incidents reported in several Middle Eastern countries and civilian and military casualties mounting as tensions continue to escalate.