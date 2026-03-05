Dana Gas Temporarily Suspends Khor Mor Field Operations Amid Regional Security Concerns

Company coordinates with Kurdistan Regional Government to maintain operational readiness

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dana Gas (PJSC) announced on Thursday that it has temporarily suspended production at its Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq due to ongoing regional security concerns. The decision was made in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity as a precautionary measure.

In a disclosure filed under Article 33 of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange’s regulations on disclosure and transparency, the company confirmed that the Khor Mor plant is being purged and maintained in operational condition to allow a safe and efficient restart when appropriate.

“The plant is being kept in an operational condition to ensure that it can be brought back online in an optimum manner as and when appropriate,” Dana Gas said in its statement.

The company emphasized that it continues to coordinate closely with local authorities and will provide further updates to the market as the situation evolves. The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Khor Mor is one of the key gas production fields operated by Dana Gas in the Kurdistan Region, contributing significantly to local energy supply. The temporary suspension reflects the company’s proactive approach to ensuring safety and operational reliability amid heightened regional tensions.

In recent years, the Khor Mor field has faced repeated security challenges. Outlawed Iraqi militias have previously launched rocket and drone attacks targeting the facility, prompting temporary production halts and heightened security measures. These incidents highlighted the need for close coordination between operators like Dana Gas and local authorities to safeguard personnel and maintain operational continuity.