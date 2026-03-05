Fourth Attack on Azadi Camp in Koya Causes No Casualties

The source told Kurdistan24 that the strike marks the fourth attack on Azadi Camp since Saturday, adding that the incident resulted in no human losses.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An attack targeting Azadi Camp in Koya, Erbil province, caused no casualties on Thursday, according to a security source.

In recent days, groups affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have launched several attacks targeting areas in the Kurdistan Region. However, air defense systems successfully intercepted all of the projectiles, preventing casualties or significant damage.

Authorities have not yet released further details about Thursday’s attack, while security forces continue monitoring the situation.