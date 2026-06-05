Putin Rejects Zelenskyy Meeting Proposal, Says No Direct Talks Needed ‘For Now’

Russian leader questions sincerity of Ukrainian president’s offer as Moscow claims battlefield gains and diplomatic deadlock persists

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he currently sees no reason to hold a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissing a recent proposal from Kyiv aimed at advancing peace negotiations.

Speaking at Russia’s annual economic forum, Putin said a letter sent by Zelenskyy proposing direct talks did not appear to be a genuine attempt to facilitate negotiations and instead seemed designed to avoid meaningful engagement.

“This letter contains some rather rude remarks,” Putin said. “Was it a way to create the conditions for a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second.”

When asked whether he would meet the Ukrainian president, Putin responded: “I don't see any point for now.”

The remarks came a day after Putin told international media that Russian forces continue advancing on the battlefield and claimed Moscow maintains the upper hand in the conflict. At the same time, he suggested that peace proposals put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump could help bring an end to the war if Ukraine is willing to make compromises.

Moscow and Kyiv continue to accuse one another of refusing to engage seriously in negotiations, while diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire have repeatedly stalled.

Zelenskyy’s proposal for direct talks had been viewed by some observers as a possible attempt to break months of diplomatic deadlock. However, Putin’s latest comments indicate that the Kremlin currently sees little value in a leaders-level summit without broader progress on underlying political and military disputes.

The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has entered its fifth year, with both sides continuing military operations while seeking to strengthen their negotiating positions.

Despite intermittent diplomatic contacts and multiple international mediation efforts, no comprehensive peace agreement has emerged, leaving the conflict locked in a prolonged stalemate with significant consequences for European security and global stability.

BRIEF:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he sees no reason at present to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arguing that a recent letter from Kyiv proposing a face-to-face meeting was not a sincere effort to advance negotiations. Speaking at Russia’s annual economic forum, Putin said Russian forces continue to make gains on the battlefield while maintaining that a peace agreement remains possible if Ukraine is prepared to compromise. His remarks underscore the continuing diplomatic impasse between Moscow and Kyiv as the war enters its fifth year.

