Israeli Army Chief Warns Confrontation with Iran Could Be Prolonged and Shape Region's Future

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Chief of Staff of the Israeli military said the ongoing confrontation with Iran could last for a prolonged period as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

On Sunday, Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, told international media that Israeli forces are preparing for several different military scenarios.

Zamir said the current confrontation with Iran could take a long time and may shape the region’s future.

“This confrontation could last for an extended period and will determine our future,” he said, adding that Israel needs military and strategic readiness at multiple levels.

He also claimed Israeli forces had targeted Iranian-linked forces in Beirut and warned that there is “no safe place” for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which he said would face a heavy cost.

The remarks come as military tensions between Israel and Iran have intensified following a series of retaliatory strikes across several areas in the Middle East.

Israel accuses Tehran of supporting armed groups across the region, particularly Hezbollah.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that five senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a strike in Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, the strike targeted a hotel where the commanders were meeting and coordinating activities between Iran and Hezbollah.

Israeli officials said those killed included figures responsible for financial transfers, intelligence operations and coordination between Iran and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said the operation was carried out using intelligence provided by its military intelligence service and stressed it would continue targeting Iranian commanders wherever they operate.