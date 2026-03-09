Two UAE servicemen killed in helicopter crash due to technical malfunction

Incident comes amid heightened regional tensions as Iran continues military activities across the Gulf

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Two members of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates were killed on Monday after a military helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction while carrying out a mission inside the country, the defense ministry announced.

In a statement published on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the helicopter went down during the performance of what it described as the servicemen’s “national duty.”

“The Ministry of Defense announces the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country on Monday,” the statement read.

The ministry did not provide details about the location of the crash or the type of helicopter involved.

It added that authorities extend “their deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the two martyrs,” praying that God grants them mercy and gives their relatives patience and solace.

The incident comes at a time of heightened military alert across the Gulf region amid an escalating confrontation involving Iran and several regional and international actors.

In recent weeks, Gulf states have reinforced air-defense readiness and increased security around strategic infrastructure, including ports, oil facilities, and military installations, as tensions spill across the region.

The UAE, a key U.S. security partner in the Gulf and a member of several regional security frameworks, has long maintained a modernized military equipped with advanced aircraft, naval vessels, and missile-defense systems to counter potential threats.

Although Monday’s crash was attributed to a technical malfunction rather than hostile action, military aviation accidents often prompt internal investigations to determine whether mechanical failure, maintenance issues, or operational conditions contributed to the incident.

The UAE armed forces have undergone significant modernization over the past two decades, transforming into one of the most technologically advanced militaries in the Middle East. The country operates a range of helicopters used for reconnaissance, transport, search-and-rescue operations, and combat support missions.

The UAE has also participated in multinational security efforts across the region, including maritime patrols aimed at protecting shipping lanes and energy infrastructure in the Gulf, one of the world’s most critical corridors for oil and gas exports.

Authorities have not yet announced whether a formal investigation committee has been formed to examine the cause of the crash, though such reviews are standard procedure following military aviation incidents.

Further details are expected to emerge as officials assess the circumstances surrounding the helicopter malfunction and the deaths of the two servicemen.