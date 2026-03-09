US raises travel advisory for southeast Türkiye, orders evacuation of some consulate staff

Move comes after Iranian missile intercepted over Turkish airspace amid escalating US-Israel confrontation with Tehran

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Department of State has raised its travel advisory for southeastern Türkiye to Level 4 — Do Not Travel and ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel from its consulate in the region, citing security concerns as tensions escalate across the Middle East during the ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a statement posted Monday on the X account of the U.S. Embassy in Türkiye, officials said the updated advisory applies specifically to the country’s southeast, while the nationwide travel advisory for Türkiye remains at Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution.

“Southeast Türkiye: The Travel Advisory for Southeast Türkiye has been raised to Level 4 — Do Not Travel,” the statement said.

The embassy emphasized that the broader advisory for Türkiye had not changed but noted that the updated warning reflects adjustments to U.S. diplomatic operations in the region.

“There were no changes to the advisory level or risk indicators for Türkiye. However, the area of increased risk in Southeast Türkiye was updated in the Travel Advisory to reflect changes to U.S. mission operations,” the statement said.

The State Department also confirmed that it had ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave the U.S. Consulate General Adana.

The decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the statement, which added that the safety of American citizens remains the top priority for President Donald Trump, Secretary Marco Rubio, and the State Department.

Missile interception heightens concerns

The move comes shortly after Turkish authorities said a ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory was intercepted after entering Turkish airspace, highlighting the growing risk of the wider regional conflict spilling into neighboring countries.

According to a statement issued Monday by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, air and missile defense systems belonging to NATO intercepted and destroyed the missile after it crossed into Turkish territory.

Fragments of the missile fell in uninhabited areas of Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye, locally known as Dilok, authorities said, adding that the debris landed in empty land and caused no casualties or damage.

Officials said the interception was carried out by NATO air and missile defense forces operating in the Eastern Mediterranean region, preventing the missile from continuing its trajectory inside Turkish territory.

In the same communiqué, Türkiye warned Tehran against actions that could threaten its sovereignty.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability; however, we reiterate that we will take all necessary steps with persistence and without hesitation against any threat to our country’s territory and airspace,” the ministry said.

War is reshaping regional security

The developments come amid a rapidly expanding regional confrontation triggered by the ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict intensified after a series of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure earlier this year, prompting Tehran to launch missile and drone attacks across multiple theaters in the region.

The confrontation has already drawn in several countries in the Middle East, with airspace alerts, missile interceptions, and heightened military readiness reported across the Gulf and eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye, a NATO member bordering several conflict zones, including Syria and Iraq, has increasingly found itself on the edge of the expanding confrontation.

Security analysts say the interception of a missile originating from Iran underscores the risk of spillover from the war, particularly as long-range missiles and drones traverse regional airspace.

Southeastern Türkiye hosts several strategic facilities and lies near the frontlines of regional military operations, including areas used by NATO forces and international coalition missions.

The U.S. decision to reduce staff at its consulate in Adana reflects concerns that the escalating conflict could create unpredictable security risks for diplomatic personnel and civilians in the broader region.

While Turkish authorities said Monday’s missile incident caused no casualties, officials warned that protecting the country’s airspace and territorial integrity remains a top priority as the regional crisis deepens.