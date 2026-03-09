UAE, Saudi Arabia Intercept Missile and Drone Attacks Amid Escalating Iran Retaliation

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a post on X that “air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat,” without immediately providing further details on the incident.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates reported early Monday that their air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, as Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region continued to raise tensions.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a post on X that “air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat,” without immediately providing further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced that it had successfully thwarted a drone attack targeting a key oil facility in the eastern part of the kingdom, close to the border with the UAE.

In a statement released Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones that were heading toward the Shaybah oil field.

The developments come as Iran continues a wave of retaliatory strikes across the region, heightening security concerns in Gulf countries and prompting air defense systems to remain on high alert.

Iran launched missile strikes toward Israel early Monday in the name of newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes nine days earlier. The Assembly of Experts selected Mojtaba as Iran’s third supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iranian state media showed missiles bearing slogans pledging loyalty to him.

The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions, reports of explosions in Qatar, and ongoing unrest inside Iran following a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.