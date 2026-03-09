Erdogan Commends Kurdistan Region Authorities, Hails Their Stand Against Provocations

Erdogan warns that continued provocative actions risk undermining Türkiye’s relationships and urges restraint.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Türkiye, on Monday commended officials in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for resisting what he described as Iran’s attempts to destabilize the region, saying Ankara “sincerely believes that they will not fall for this game.”

The remarks came amid heightened tensions after NATO missile defense systems intercepted a second ballistic missile launched from Iran toward southeastern Türkiye, reinforcing Ankara’s warnings against provocative actions that could threaten regional stability.

“Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will jeopardize Türkiye's friendship. One should not engage in such behavior,” Erdogan said, stressing that “persistence and stubbornness in wrongdoing should be avoided.”

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iranian territory toward southeastern Türkiye was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems operating in the Eastern Mediterranean. Fragments of the missile fell in uninhabited areas of Gaziantep, causing no casualties or damage.

Authorities said the interception demonstrated both the readiness of Türkiye’s air defenses and the risks posed by Iran’s recent military provocations, which follow a series of escalatory steps in the ongoing confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

“We welcome the statements made by our brothers in the Iraqi Kurdish region and sincerely believe that they will not fall for this game,” Erdogan said, signaling Ankara’s expectation that Erbil will resist Iranian pressure and support regional stability.

Analysts note that Türkiye’s approach emphasizes maintaining robust military readiness to counter any further missile or drone threats from Iran.

The intercepted missile marks the second Türkiye-bound Iranian projectile within a week, highlighting escalating hostilities across the Gulf and eastern Mediterranean. NATO and Turkish officials warn that continued Iranian provocations could destabilize not only Türkiye but also neighboring countries.

Erdogan’s statement highlights Ankara’s emphasis on strengthening its defence readiness while maintaining diplomatic engagement with neighbouring authorities to manage regional tensions and prevent further escalation