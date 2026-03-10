Iran Says Israel Killed Four Diplomats in Beirut Hotel Strike

Israel had previously claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had "conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders" of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, the elite unit responsible for the country’s foreign operations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran accused Israel on Tuesday of killing four of its diplomats in a weekend strike on a seafront hotel in Beirut, according to a letter sent to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

"In the early hours of Sunday, 8 March, the Israeli regime carried out a deliberate terrorist attack against the Ramada Hotel in Beirut, which resulted in the assassination and martyrdom of four diplomats of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Tehran’s permanent mission to the UN said.

Israel had previously claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had "conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders" of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, the elite unit responsible for the country’s foreign operations.

The strike comes amid intense Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), following major escalations and renewed Hezbollah rocket fire. Over 500,000 people have been displaced, with significant damage reported to infrastructure and financial institutions.

The latest wave of attacks followed the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which prompted Hezbollah to resume cross-border attacks on March 2, further intensifying the conflict in the region.