Putin Urges De-escalation in Iran Conflict During Call with Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Russia’s support, particularly for sending humanitarian aid to Iran amid the ongoing war. The Kremlin confirmed that Moscow had delivered assistance to its ally Tehran.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a rapid de-escalation of the ongoing conflict involving Iran during a phone call on Tuesday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.

According to a Kremlin readout of the conversation, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s stance that the conflict should be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

“The President of Russia reaffirmed his principled position in favor of a speedy de-escalation of the conflict and for it to be resolved through political means,” the Kremlin statement said.

The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale coordinated offensive against Iran. The U.S. named the campaign Operation Epic Fury, while Israel referred to it as Operation Roaring Lion.

As of March 10, the war has entered its 11th day, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth describing the latest wave of strikes as the “most intense” day of the campaign so far.

On the first day of the conflict, Israeli airstrikes in Tehran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior security officials. On March 8, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named as his successor.