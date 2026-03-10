Around 140 US Troops Wounded in Attacks Since Start of Iran War, Pentagon Says

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” Parnell said.

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – About 140 US military personnel have been wounded in attacks since the start of the war against Iran, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding that most of the injuries were minor and many troops have already returned to duty.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement that 108 service members have resumed their duties after receiving treatment.

He added that eight service members remain severely injured and are currently receiving the highest level of medical care.

The US military has also previously reported that seven American personnel were killed early in the conflict — six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia — as Iran launched attacks in response to the war.

The conflict began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran. Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or military bases.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American strikes against Iran are intensifying, while the number of Iranian drones and missiles being launched has dropped significantly in recent days.