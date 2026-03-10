Iran Parliamentary Speaker Warns of Retaliation Against Attacks on Infrastructure

“We today go with the rule of ‘an eye for an eye’, without compromise, without exception,” he said. “If they start a war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target infrastructure.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that any attack targeting the Islamic Republic’s infrastructure would be met with a proportional and immediate response, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East entered its second week.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ghalibaf said Iran would retaliate if its infrastructure is targeted.

“The enemy should know that whatever they do, undoubtedly it will have a proportionate and immediate response,” he wrote.

Ghalibaf added that Tehran would respond according to the principle of “an eye for an eye,” stressing that Iran would not compromise in the face of attacks.

“We today go with the rule of ‘an eye for an eye’, without compromise, without exception,” he said. “If they start a war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target infrastructure.”

The remarks come more than a week after the Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, a large-scale coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

The conflict followed the collapse of nuclear negotiations in Geneva and has continued to escalate across the region.

The first wave of strikes in Tehran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior military and security officials. On March 8, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his successor.