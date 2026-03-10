PM Barzani, UAE President Condemn Attack on UAE Consulate in Erbil During Phone Call

the two leaders reviewed recent developments in the region, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the UAE. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two leaders reviewed recent developments in the region, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the UAE. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

Both leaders also condemned the attack on the UAE Consulate General in Erbil that occurred the previous night, stressing that such actions constitute a violation of international law.

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions.

For his part, the UAE president expressed appreciation for the KRG’s strong coordination. The two sides further emphasized the need to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain stability across the region.