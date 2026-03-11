Conflicting Reports Emerge on Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s Condition After War’s Opening Strike

New York Times cites injury and limited communication, Tehran officials deny serious harm

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Conflicting accounts have emerged over the condition of Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, after reports suggested he was wounded during the first day of the ongoing war triggered by joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

According to a report by The New York Times citing three unnamed Iranian officials, Mojtaba Khamenei suffered injuries — including to his legs — on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched their opening attacks on Iran.

The officials said he has since been sheltering in a highly secure location with limited communication, which may explain his absence from public view and lack of official statements since being declared supreme leader.

Iran’s state media previously referred to the 56‑year‑old cleric as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war,” but offered no specifics on the nature or severity of any injuries.

However, authorities in Tehran have sought to dismiss speculation about the leader’s condition. Yemen Pezeshkian, son of Iran’s president and a government adviser, posted on Telegram that news of Mojtaba Khamenei’s injury was unfounded, adding that he is “safe and sound.”

Despite these assurances, Khamenei has not appeared publicly, issued statements, or communicated with the nation since his appointment as supreme leader, fueling further uncertainty and debate among analysts.

His discreet public profile has long distinguished him from his late father, a towering figure in the Islamic Republic’s political life, and the lack of images or public engagements since assuming leadership has deepened global interest in his whereabouts and role.

International media and analysts caution that the internal dynamics of Iran’s leadership during wartime — especially under the influence of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — remain opaque, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions about his status or capacity to govern.

As the broader Iran–U.S.–Israel conflict unfolds with continued strikes and retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, details about the supreme leader’s condition are likely to remain a sensitive and closely watched issue.