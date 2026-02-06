Late Barzani's Letter to De Gaulle: France is the Sole Refuge and Final Hope for the Kurdish People

A 1968 letter reveals Mulla Mustafa Barzani's diplomatic appeal to Charles de Gaulle, framing the Kurds' isolated struggle as a global moral cause. By invoking shared principles of liberation, he sought to transform France from a potential arms supplier into Kurdistan's protector.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a historical document dating back to February 1968, Mulla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish national liberation movement, sent a message to General Charles de Gaulle, the President of France at the time. While praising De Gaulle’s historic role in the liberation of nations, Barzani stated: "We are alone in the struggle for the survival of our nation; France is our first and only hope."

In February 1968, during a sensitive historical juncture for the Kurdish movement, Mulla Mustafa Barzani addressed a letter rich in political and humanitarian significance to General Charles de Gaulle. The letter conveys the voice of a nation fighting for its existence and freedom, turning toward the symbol of European liberty.

At the beginning of the letter, Barzani employs high diplomatic language and profound respect, introducing himself as "an elderly man who has dedicated his life to the dignity and freedom of his people," while describing De Gaulle as "the greatest warrior and the savior of France."

The Kurdish leader points out that De Gaulle—as a figure who championed the principle of "the right to self-determination" and opposed all forms of oppression—could understand the suffering and the six-year struggle of the Kurds in the mountains better than anyone else.

One of the most compelling aspects of the letter is Barzani’s strategic use of diplomacy. He reminds De Gaulle of his condemnation of the Vietnam War, urging him to apply the same standards to the Kurdish cause. He writes: "You can empathize with the arduous war that the Kurds have been fighting in the mountains of northern Iraq for six years. I am certain that the fate of the Kurds is no less important to you than the fate of the Vietnamese."

The Solitude of the Kurds and the Danger of Arming Iraq

In another part of the letter, Mulla Mustafa Barzani paints a tragic picture of the Kurds' international standing. He notes that they stand alone in the war for their nation's survival, asserting that the United Nations has neglected the Kurds while global powers compete to arm Iraq for the purpose of destroying Kurdistan.

In this context, Barzani warns France: "Iraq is requesting weapons from France without resolving the Kurdish issue; those weapons will only lead to the destruction and the genocide of our women and children."

France: The Final Refuge of Hope

In the conclusion of the letter, Barzani grants the relationship a spiritual dimension by referencing a theme from the Holy Quran, writing: "Every man possesses within his soul a refuge of hope and peace." He emphasizes that De Gaulle and France represent that refuge and the clear horizon upon which the Kurds have pinned their hopes.

This document illustrates Mulla Mustafa Barzani’s strategic vision in navigating international politics and his efforts to secure moral and political support from abroad at a time when the Kurdish people were under a severe military and political siege.