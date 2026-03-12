Iraq's SOMO Warns Attack on Oil Tankers in Territorial Waters Threatens Economic Stability and Maritime Security

Iraq’s SOMO warned that the attack on two oil tankers in Iraqi territorial waters threatens the country’s economic stability and maritime security.

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s state oil marketing company warned that the recent attack on two oil tankers in the country’s territorial waters poses a direct threat to Iraq’s security and economic stability.

The State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) expressed deep concern over the attack targeting two oil tankers in the territorial waters of Iraq.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, the company said the incident occurred while the vessels were engaged in ship-to-ship transfer operations involving petroleum products within Iraqi waters.

SOMO warned that such actions pose serious risks not only to the safety of maritime navigation but also to the country’s economic stability.

The company stressed that attacks of this nature could have direct and negative consequences for Iraq’s energy sector and its broader economic position.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 11, a security source reported that two oil tankers were targeted near the port of Umm Qasr in Basra province.

According to the source, one crew member was killed in the incident, while 20 others were rescued.

The tanker attack comes amid heightened security tensions across Iraq linked to the wider regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, an attack also targeted a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Kirkuk, killing four members and wounding six others.

Authorities have warned that the growing number of security incidents risks drawing Iraq further into the regional escalation.