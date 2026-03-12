Pentagon Informs Congress First Six Days of US War Against Iran Cost More Than $11.3 Billion

The Pentagon told Congress the first six days of the US war against Iran cost more than $11.3 billion, with the total expected to rise as additional operational expenses are calculated.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The war launched by the United States against Iran has already generated massive military spending, with the Pentagon informing lawmakers that the first six days of the conflict alone cost more than $11 billion.

According to The New York Times, US defense officials disclosed the scale of the early war expenditures during a closed-door briefing with members of United States Congress.

During the briefing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Pentagon officials said the estimated cost of the war against Iran had exceeded $11.3 billion in the first six days alone, according to three people familiar with the meeting.

Officials described the figure as the most comprehensive assessment presented to lawmakers so far as questions continue to mount about the objectives, scope, and expected timeline of the war.

However, the estimate does not include several major aspects of the military operation.

Among the excluded costs are the buildup of military hardware and the deployment of personnel that took place prior to the first strikes against Iran.

Because those expenses remain under review, lawmakers expect the overall cost of the conflict to increase significantly as the Pentagon continues calculating the full financial impact of the first week of operations.

Earlier congressional briefings cited by The New York Times and The Washington Post indicated that the US military had already used $5.6 billion worth of munitions in the first two days of the war alone.

Meanwhile, the White House is preparing to request a multi-billion-dollar emergency funding package from Congress to cover the growing costs associated with the conflict.

The figures presented to Congress highlight the rapidly escalating financial burden of the war as US military operations against Iran continue to expand.