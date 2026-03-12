Israeli Airstrike on Beirut Kills Seven, Lebanon's Health Ministry Says

Seven people were killed and 21 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s Ramlet al-Baida seafront, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At least seven people were killed and 21 others injured early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Ramlet al-Baida area along the seafront of Beirut, according to Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry’s emergency operations center said the Israeli strike hit the Ramlet al-Baida district in the Lebanese capital, resulting in seven deaths in a preliminary toll.

The attack occurred in an area where hundreds of displaced residents had sought shelter after receiving Israeli evacuation warnings in the southern suburbs of Beirut and parts of southern Lebanon.

Images circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos along the seaside corniche, with rescue teams attempting to treat the injured while damaged vehicles were visible near the strike site.

The strike is the third Israeli attack in central Beirut since the start of the broader regional war.

Earlier strikes targeted an apartment in the capital on Wednesday and a room in a seaside hotel on Sunday.

In a separate development, Hezbollah said early Thursday that it had launched rockets at the Glilot base, which houses Unit 8200 of Israeli military intelligence, located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The Iran-backed group said the attack involved a salvo of what it described as advanced rockets.

Israel has meanwhile announced strikes on ten Hezbollah-linked targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The conflict has expanded into Lebanon after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the assassination of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, on the first day of the US-Israeli military offensive.

Since then, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes across Lebanon and deployed forces in the country’s south.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks have killed more than 630 people in Lebanon since the escalation began.