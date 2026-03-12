Iraq's Security Media Cell Condemns Attack on Two Oil Tankers in Territorial Waters, Calls It Violation of Sovereignty

Iraq condemned an attack on two oil tankers in its territorial waters near Umm Qasr, calling it a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Security Media Cell strongly condemned an attack targeting two oil tankers in the country’s territorial waters, describing the incident as a serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

In a statement issued early Wednesday, the Iraq Security Media Cell said two oil tankers had been subjected to what it described as a destructive and terrorist act inside the territorial waters of Iraq.

The statement emphasized that the attack represents a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.

According to the statement, Iraqi authorities responded quickly to the incident and dispatched six specialized vessels to the scene to rescue the tanker crews.

Officials said that 38 people had been rescued so far, while one person was confirmed dead.

The incident occurred near the port of Umm Qasr in Basra province.

The Security Media Cell said the Iraqi government is intensifying efforts to prevent the country from being drawn into the ongoing regional military conflict.

It added that Baghdad retains the full right to pursue the necessary legal measures at the international level in response to what it described as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 11, a security source reported that two oil tankers had been targeted near Umm Qasr port in Basra.

According to the source, one crew member aboard one of the vessels was killed, while 20 others were rescued.