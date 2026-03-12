Attack on Iran-Backed Militia Base in Iraq's Kirkuk Kills Four, Wounds Six

Four members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and six others injured after an attack targeted a PMF base in Kirkuk.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An attack targeted a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Kirkuk early Wednesday, killing four members and wounding six others, according to a correspondent for Kurdistan24.

Soran Kamaran, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Kirkuk, reported that the strike targeted a special forces brigade of the PMF.

The base is located at the PMF security directorate behind Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq University in the city.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, four PMF members were killed and six others injured in the attack.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Washington has repeatedly targeted PMF positions and bases of armed groups operating outside state control in different parts of Iraq.

Those strikes have been described as responses to attacks carried out by drone and missile against US military bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

The escalation began after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian figures.

In response, Iran launched missiles toward Israel and targeted a number of US military facilities across the region.

The attack in Kirkuk occurred shortly after another security incident in southern Iraq.

Earlier, the Iraq Security Media Cell condemned an attack on two oil tankers in Iraqi territorial waters near Umm Qasr in Basra province, describing it as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Authorities said 38 people were rescued following the tanker incident, while one person was confirmed dead.