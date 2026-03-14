Trump Calls on Allied Nations to Send Warships to Secure Strait of Hormuz

U.S. president warns Washington will continue strikes on Iranian targets to keep vital waterway open

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said several countries may deploy naval forces alongside the United States to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said nations affected by Iran’s attempts to disrupt shipping through the key waterway could send warships to join U.S. efforts aimed at keeping the strait open.

“Many countries, especially those affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. president urged countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to deploy naval vessels to the area to prevent the waterway from becoming a threat to global shipping.

Trump also claimed that U.S. forces had already destroyed “100 percent” of Iran’s military capabilities, but warned that Tehran could still disrupt maritime traffic through smaller-scale attacks such as drones, mines, or short-range missiles.

The United States, he said, would continue targeting Iranian positions along the coastline and attacking Iranian vessels if necessary to ensure the passage remains secure.

“One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe, and free,” Trump said.

The comments come amid a deepening regional crisis centered on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for energy shipments.

The narrow passage between Iran and Oman carries a significant share of global oil exports, making any disruption a major concern for international markets and energy security.

Recent hostilities between the United States and Iran have heightened fears that the waterway could become a flashpoint for broader conflict. U.S. officials have indicated that Washington and its allies are considering escort missions and other naval operations to restore commercial shipping through the strait.

Trump’s latest remarks signal that the United States is seeking broader international participation in efforts to secure the passage as tensions in the Gulf continue to rise.