Kurds in Damascus Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Kurdish National Father Mullah Mustafa Barzani

A ceremony in Damascus organized by the Kurdish National Council in Syria marked the anniversary of the birth of Kurdish national leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A ceremony in Damascus gathered Kurdish figures and residents of the Syrian capital to commemorate the anniversary of the birth of Kurdish national father and leader of the Kurdistan liberation movement, Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

On the evening of Saturday, the Damascus Internal Committee affiliated with the Kurdish National Council in Syria organized a special ceremony in the Terrasat al-Rabwa area of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The event was dedicated to commemorating the anniversary of the birth of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, widely regarded as the Kurdish national father and a leading figure of the Kurdistan liberation movement.

The national occasion brought together a large number of prominent figures and Kurdish residents living in the Syrian capital.

The atmosphere of the ceremony was marked by expressions of loyalty to the struggle and legacy of the late Barzani.

During speeches delivered at the gathering, participants recalled key historical moments from the life of the Kurdish leader and highlighted the sacrifices he made in pursuit of the values of freedom and dignity for his people.

Organizers emphasized that the gathering was not merely a commemoration but a renewal of commitment to the human and national principles for which the late leader dedicated his entire life.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants stressed the importance of preserving this historical legacy.

They also pointed out that the large public presence in the heart of Damascus reflects the depth of public appreciation and connection to leaders who left an enduring mark on the history of the region.

As an expression of loyalty, several participating figures—including Iman Kandi, Saad Mohammed, and Ahmed Hajo—emphasized in their remarks the importance of continuing the path of struggle toward achieving the legitimate aspirations of the Kurdish people for freedom and justice.

The ceremony in Damascus concluded with renewed calls to preserve the legacy of Mullah Mustafa Barzani and to continue the path he devoted his life to in pursuit of freedom and justice.