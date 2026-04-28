Renowned Kurdish Writer Faruq Rafiq Passed Away in Erbil

Rafiq gained recognition for his extensive research on modern philosophy, liberalism, and political theory.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Faruq Rafiq, a prominent Kurdish writer and intellectual, passed away on Tuesday at his home in Erbil.

Born in Sulaimani, Rafiq—whose full name was Faruq Rafiq Hama Karim—was widely regarded as an influential thinker in the fields of philosophy and political thought. He earned his PhD in philosophy from a university in Canada, where he spent part of his academic career before returning to the Kurdistan Region.

Rafiq gained recognition for his extensive research on modern philosophy, liberalism, and political theory. In addition to his academic work, he was active in the media sector and served as editor-in-chief of Awaz magazine, a publication focused on philosophy and science.

Throughout his career, he authored several notable works that contributed to intellectual discourse in the region. Among his most significant publications are Reconciliation of Reason and Love, which explores liberal education and civic ethics; The Art of Philosophy, a metaphysical lecture; and Pax Americana: The Era of American Hegemony.

His other works include The Art of Love (2010), A Station in a Philosophical Journey (2011), and One Hour Before Midnight.

Rafiq’s death marks a significant loss to the Kurdish intellectual and cultural community.