PM Masrour Barzani to Visit Türkiye For High-Level Talks

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials in Istanbul

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s diplomatic engagement with regional powers is set to enter a new phase as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani travels to Türkiye on Saturday for an official visit focused on bilateral relations and the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Office of the Prime Minister announced that PM Barzani will arrive in Türkiye for a formal visit.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

PM Barzani will also hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and several other senior Turkish officials.

According to the statement, the meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, in addition to discussing the latest political and regional developments in Iraq and the broader Middle East.

The visit comes amid continuing regional shifts and heightened diplomatic activity across the region.