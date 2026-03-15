Iranian Authorities Arrest 20 Over Suspected Links to Israel

Iranian security forces detained 20 people in the West Azerbaijan province over allegations of transmitting sensitive military and law enforcement details to Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian authorities have arrested at least 20 individuals in the country's northwest on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, according to a Sunday dispatch from Agence France-Presse citing Iranian local media.

The detentions took place within the West Azerbaijan province and occurred more than two weeks into the ongoing Middle East war.

The localized security operations resulting in the recent arrests were executed during a series of raids targeting networks allegedly linked to Israel.

The Iranian Fars news agency initially reported the development, detailing the coordinated actions taken by law enforcement and domestic intelligence personnel against the suspected network operating in the northwestern province.

West Azerbaijan provincial prosecutor Hossein Majidi provided the formal judicial justification for the group's detention.

Quoted directly by the Fars news agency, Majidi confirmed the localized security sweep, stating that "twenty people were arrested and detained" by Iranian authorities.

The provincial prosecutor further specified the serious allegations leveled against the group, noting that the suspects were formally apprehended after investigators found them to be "sending details of military, law enforcement and security locations to the Zionist enemy."

These targeted raids in West Azerbaijan represent only one component of a significantly larger domestic security initiative currently being undertaken by the Iranian government.

According to local media reports cited by Agence France-Presse, Iranian authorities have carried out sweeping, large-scale raids across multiple regions of Iran in recent days.

During these extensive nationwide security operations, authorities have arrested hundreds of individuals who are suspected of actively cooperating with intelligence agencies from both Israel and the United States.

This heightened internal security posture and the resulting mass detentions are unfolding directly against the backdrop of sustained, intense regional hostilities.

The broader Middle East conflict, which has prompted these aggressive domestic security crackdowns, has now been active for a period of more than two weeks.

The current state of war officially commenced on February 28 following direct military engagement by foreign armed forces.

The hostilities were initiated by combined US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This high-profile targeted killing by US-Israeli forces immediately sparked retaliatory military actions from the Iranian government, precipitating the current multinational conflict.