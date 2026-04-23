Lahur Sheikh Jangi Case Referred to Sulaimani Criminal Court

Legal review set for Sunday as detainee releases continue amid ongoing proceedings

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The case of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a leader of the People’s Front (Baray Gal) and former co-president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), has been formally referred to the Sulaimani Criminal Court, a member of his legal defense team confirmed on Thursday, marking a new stage in the high-profile legal proceedings.

Dana Taqiaddin, a member of Jangi’s defense team, told Kurdistan24 that the case file has been transferred to the Sulaimani Criminal Court 2. He added that a comprehensive review of the case is scheduled for Sunday.

If no legal deficiencies are found, the case is expected to be forwarded to the Court of Cassation in Erbil, in line with judicial procedures.

Separately, a source from Jangi’s family stated that following four days of hunger strike, assurances were given on Wednesday that progress would be made in the case.

According to the source, authorities pledged to move the cases of Jangi and his brother, Polad Sheikh Jangi, from the Asayish investigative court in Sulaimani to the criminal court, and subsequently to the Court of Cassation in Erbil.

The source indicated that the hunger strike was initiated due to delays in transferring the case through the judicial system. They added that further action could be taken if the commitments are not fulfilled.

Developments also continue regarding detainees linked to the case. The source said that six additional Lalazar prisoners may be released in the coming days.

Currently, 18 individuals, including Jangi and his brother, remain in custody; that number would drop to 12 if the anticipated releases take place.

Earlier this week, Mohsin Khoshnaw, a guard of Jangi, along with 11 other detainees, was released. This followed the release of 14 detainees on April 9, including Yasin Barzanji, who was responsible for the security of Jangi’s residence.

Additional releases had taken place earlier this year, including seven detainees on February 3, four on January 16, and 17 others on January 13.

The case dates back to January 12, 2026, when Jangi first appeared before a judge in Sulaimani. At the time, no final ruling was issued, and the case was referred to the Kurdistan Region’s appellate court in Erbil for further review.

The charges stem from a violent confrontation on August 22, 2025, near the Lalazar Hotel in Sulaimani, where clashes broke out between the PUK security forces, led by its leader Baffel Talabani, and armed individuals affiliated with Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

The fighting, which lasted several hours, resulted in multiple casualties, including fatalities and injuries on both sides, and led to the arrest of Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

As legal proceedings advance, attention remains focused on the upcoming court review and whether the case will proceed to higher judicial authorities in Erbil.