KRG Oil Ministry Blames Armed Groups for Shutting Down Production, Rejects Baghdad's Accusations

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said militia attacks on energy infrastructure forced a halt to oil production and exports, rejecting accusations from Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Oil and calling for dialogue with Baghdad.

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources said oil exports from the Kurdistan Region have stopped due to attacks carried out by armed militias targeting the region’s energy infrastructure.

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources issued a statement responding to remarks from Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Oil regarding the issue of oil exports.

The ministry said the federal ministry’s statement “did not present all dimensions of the problem” and accused it of distorting the issue and attempting to blame the Kurdistan Region.

“The statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Oil did not present all aspects of the problem and distorted the issue. It is also a clear attempt to accuse the Kurdistan Region in order to mislead public opinion,” the statement said.

Addressing economic restrictions on the Kurdistan Region, the ministry said the current Iraqi government had imposed what it described as a suffocating blockade beginning in January under the pretext of implementing the “Asycuda” system.

According to the statement, the measure has prevented dollars from reaching Kurdish traders, which has halted commercial activity.

“Since that time, commercial activity has stopped, and Baghdad has not been willing to allocate the necessary time for the Kurdistan Region to implement the system, despite our request from the beginning of the crisis,” the ministry said.

The statement also detailed attacks carried out by armed groups against the Kurdistan Region’s economic infrastructure.

“Militias and illegal armed groups have targeted all oil, gas, and energy fields and refineries in the Kurdistan Region,” the ministry said.

“As a result of these terrorist attacks, the production process has completely stopped, and there is no oil production remaining in the Kurdistan Region to be exported abroad,” it added.

The ministry also criticized what it described as the federal government’s lack of action to stop the attacks.

“Baghdad is not prepared to confront these terrorist attacks or prevent them, and so far no effective measures have been seen to stop them,” the statement said.

The ministry added that many of those responsible for the attacks receive salaries and weapons from Baghdad.

“It is surprising that many of these attackers receive salaries from Baghdad, are armed and funded, while the salaries of the people of Kurdistan are always delayed and only partially sent,” the statement said.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources reiterated that the regional government remains committed to resolving the crisis through dialogue.

“The Kurdistan Region has expressed its readiness in every way to help Iraq and the region overcome this crisis,” the statement said.

It added that Erbil has repeatedly called on Baghdad to begin constructive dialogue to resolve the disputes.

“We have requested several times that Baghdad start constructive dialogue to resolve all these issues, but our requests have been ignored and efforts have been made to impose an unconstitutional and illegal agenda on the Kurdistan Region,” the ministry said.

The ministry also reaffirmed its willingness to hold technical meetings to resolve outstanding disagreements.

“We are ready as soon as possible for expert teams to meet on the disputed points to reach a quick result that benefits all of Iraq and ensures that injustice is no longer done to Kurdistan,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that attacks on the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure have halted oil production and exports, while calling for urgent dialogue to resolve the crisis.