Iraqi PM and Egyptian President Discuss Regional War, Call for Arab Coordination and International Responsibility

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed regional tensions and the ongoing war, stressing Arab coordination and calling for international action to prevent escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the latest regional developments and the ongoing war’s impact on regional stability during a phone call on Sunday.

On Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, the two leaders held a telephone conversation to review recent developments in the region and the consequences of the continuing war on regional stability.

During the call, both sides emphasized the importance of coordination among Arab countries and the need to strengthen solidarity in addressing regional crises through dialogue.

The discussion focused on protecting the security and interests of the peoples of the region amid escalating tensions.

Sudani and Sisi also condemned attacks targeting Iraqi cities and expressed strong opposition to the targeting of Iraqi security forces.

They further rejected attempts to drag Iraq into the ongoing war in the region.

In another part of the conversation, the two leaders stressed the need to strengthen joint cooperation in order to confront current challenges.

They also called on the international community to assume its responsibility in halting military actions and preventing the expansion of the conflict, warning that further escalation could pose serious risks to regional and international peace and security.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of regional coordination and international responsibility to prevent the conflict from widening and to safeguard stability.