Israel Says War Against Iran Will Continue for at Least Three More Weeks

Israel’s military said its campaign against Iran will continue for at least three more weeks due to thousands of remaining targets, while the US energy secretary said the conflict could end in the coming weeks.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military has indicated that its war against Iran is set to continue for at least three more weeks, underscoring the scale of the ongoing campaign and the large number of targets that remain.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Israeli army said in remarks to media outlets that the military is planning to continue its operations inside Iran for at least three additional weeks.

According to the spokesperson, the decision reflects the existence of “thousands of targets” that have not yet been struck.

The statement highlights the expected duration of Israel’s ongoing military campaign amid escalating tensions across the region.

Separately, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with ABC that the confrontation with Iran could end in the coming weeks, potentially easing pressure on global energy markets.

“The conflict with Iran will end in the coming weeks, and this will pave the way for the return of oil export levels and a decline in prices in global markets,” Wright said.

He added that the world is currently experiencing “a short phase of turmoil in the energy sector,” but stressed that wars provide no absolute guarantees regarding the precise timing of when such disruptions may end.

The developments come after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, 2026, killing several senior figures in the country.

Iran responded shortly afterward by launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and installations across the region.

The Israeli military’s projection of a weeks-long campaign signals that the conflict between Israel and Iran is likely to remain a central driver of regional tensions in the near term.