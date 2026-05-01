President Trump Briefed by CENTCOM as U.S. Eyes Next Move on Iran

The convergence of imminent military strike planning, unresolved constitutional war powers disputes, and global economic volatility continues to dictate the trajectory of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a critical 45-minute window that could redefine the security architecture of the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump received comprehensive briefings on new plans to "resume the Iran war," according to a report by Sky News Arabia.

The immediate and urgent presentation, delivered on Thursday by the Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, outlined potential military escalations against Tehran.

The briefing increases the likelihood that the United States, and potentially Israel, will break the fragile military truce that began on April 7.

This acceleration in ongoing strategic planning within U.S. leadership underscores the immediacy of a potential military confrontation.

According to Axios, CENTCOM commanders briefed the president on new military options designed to either deliver a final blow or break a persistent negotiating deadlock through a wave of "short and powerful" strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

In parallel, Breitbart reported that Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) warned that an "imminent" military strike is "very much on the table."

Blumenthal emphasized that such an operation could lead to massive casualties and place American personnel directly in harm's way.

Together, these briefings clarify the vast scope of possible escalation, situating immediate battlefield maneuvers within a complex policy and military decision-making context.

Immediate Military and Strategic Developments

The military frameworks presented to the White House emphasize localized but highly destructive operational parameters.

Axios reported that beyond targeting critical infrastructure, the military briefing likely encompassed plans to seize control of a portion of the Strait of Hormuz to forcibly reopen it to commercial shipping, an operation that one source indicated could require the deployment of U.S. ground forces.

Furthermore, discussions reportedly included specialized military operations aimed at capturing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Sky News Arabia reported that President Trump established his ultimate condition for concluding the conflict during an interview with the conservative network Newsmax.

Trump declared that the United States had already dealt a "crushing blow" to the Iranian military, destroying its navy, its air force, its anti-aircraft equipment, and its leadership structures.

However, he emphasized that the conflict will only end by permanently preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"We have already won, but I want the victory to be greater," Trump told the network. He added that Iran is severely exhausted, asserting that if U.S. forces withdrew now, it would take Tehran "20 years to rebuild, if they can even do so at all."

What appears as a sequence of discrete developments is, in effect, a convergence of military planning, legal ambiguity, and economic pressure shaping the trajectory of the crisis.

Iran’s Defensive and Strategic Posture

In response to the intensifying U.S. operational posture, Tehran has elevated its domestic defensive readiness and reiterated its strategic defiance.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Iranian air defenses were activated late Thursday in parts of the capital.

According to local news agencies cited by AFP, the systems were engaged for approximately 20 minutes to counter small aircraft and reconnaissance drones before the situation returned to normal.

Majid Mousavi, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards aerospace force, warned that even a short, tactical American operation would be met with "painful, prolonged, and extensive strikes," according to AFP.

Simultaneously, Iran's leadership has broadcast an uncompromising military posture.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed the position of supreme leader following the death of his father in the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes, issued a defiant statement read on state television.

Khamenei vowed to protect the Islamic Republic's nuclear and missile capabilities, designating them as inviolable national assets belonging to the Iranian people.

The AP reported that Khamenei dismissed the American military deployment, declaring that the U.S. had suffered a "shameful defeat" and asserting that the only place Americans belonged in the region was "at the bottom of its waters."

According to the AP, Khamenei signaled that Iran intends to maintain its control over the Strait of Hormuz through "legal rules and new management," indicating that Tehran views its territorial control of the vital shipping lane, which transports a fifth of the world's crude oil, as a permanent strategic shift designed to benefit regional nations.

U.S. Legal and Institutional Constraints

As the White House evaluates resumed military action, the executive branch is simultaneously navigating severe institutional constraints and a looming legislative deadline.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the administration faces a 60-day mandate requiring the president to either seek congressional authorization for continued hostilities or begin withdrawing troops.

According to Politico, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed the Senate Armed Services Committee that the American military campaign against Iran can continue indefinitely without congressional approval, citing the current operational pause.

"We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops, in a ceasefire," Hegseth testified, effectively arguing that the legal deadline is negated by the temporary halt in bombings.

This legal framing of military action triggered immediate pushback from the legislative branch.

Axios reported that Democrats sharply rejected the Pentagon's interpretation.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) challenged the administration's stance, stating, "A ceasefire means bombs aren't dropping.

It doesn't mean there are no hostilities. If we're using the U.S. military to blockade everything going into and out of Iran, that's still hostility."

According to Politico, Kaine warned that the Pentagon's assertion poses a "really important legal question" and raises "serious constitutional concerns" regarding the balance of war-making powers.

Axios noted the debate echoes a 2011 clash between the Obama administration and Congress over whether intelligence and refueling operations in Libya constituted "hostilities."

Economic and Strategic Pressure Environment

The definition of "hostilities" extends directly to the intense economic warfare currently underway.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Navy's blockade of all Iranian ports has effectively shut down Tehran's network of shadow ships, which historically defied sanctions by clandestinely transferring oil to China.

U.S. Central Command confirmed it had ordered 44 commercial vessels working for Iran to turn around or return to port, successfully preventing any Iranian oil cargo from reaching international buyers.

The strategic blockade is inflicting profound economic damage.

The Wall Street Journal noted that the Iranian currency has more than halved in value, surging to 1.81 million rials to the U.S. dollar, while over a million people have been rendered unemployed.

However, this maximum-pressure mechanism is simultaneously generating complex geopolitical friction for the United States, as Iran bets the U.S. will crack first to calm global markets.

According to The New York Times, President Trump's determination to maintain a "100 percent foolproof" blockade is complicating a high-stakes diplomatic visit to China scheduled for mid-May.

Beijing, which imports approximately a third of its oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, has demanded the reopening of the waterway.

The New York Times reported that the economic strangulation strategy has pushed global benchmark Brent crude to a four-year high of over $126 a barrel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently warned that the international community risks returning to the "law of the jungle," a sentiment that directly challenges Washington's blockade strategy.

Furthermore, The New York Times reported that Trump's "cry uncle" test for Iran, demanding the surrender of 11 tons of enriched uranium, runs contrary to intelligence assessments warning that Tehran is more likely to double down in its resistance.

Global Power Perspectives

The economic shocks and military realignments emanating from the Persian Gulf are actively reshaping the broader international system.

According to The New Yorker, the conflict has generated significant secondary benefits for the Russian Federation.

By shutting down the Strait of Hormuz and driving up global oil prices, the Iran conflict has alleviated the severe economic pressure previously paralyzing the Kremlin.

The New Yorker reported that in order to stabilize energy markets, the Trump administration issued waivers allowing the purchase of some sanctioned Russian oil, causing Moscow's oil revenues to soar from $9.7 billion in February to $19 billion in March.

This financial windfall directly enhances Russia's resilience in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly expressed frustration that the U.S. has diverted advanced Patriot air-defense systems to the Middle East, depleting the defense capabilities needed to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

The New Yorker also noted that Moscow is exploiting tensions between the U.S. and Europe, while reportedly providing Tehran with intelligence and targeting information to attack U.S. positions.

China's strategic calculus is also adapting to the crisis.

While China relies on the Middle East for energy, The New Yorker highlighted that Beijing's investments in domestic coal and green energy have insulated it from the severest shocks.

Strategically, China views the U.S. entanglement in Iran as an opportunity.

The New Yorker noted that the redeployment of U.S. naval assets, including two aircraft carriers, away from the Pacific and toward the Middle East allows Beijing to capitalize on American distraction.

Although U.S. intelligence suggests China may be covertly supplying offensive weapons to Iran, Beijing maintains a disciplined, parochial focus on ensuring its long-term energy supply chains.

China's relationship with Iran remains asymmetrical; The New Yorker reported that Beijing places higher priority on its deeper ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Financial and War Cost Analysis

Domestically, the financial burden of maintaining the blockade and executing the conflict is generating heightened political scrutiny.

According to The American Conservative, Pentagon Comptroller Jay Hurst informed the House Armed Services Committee that the total estimated cost of the Iran war thus far has reached $25 billion, with the majority of the expenditures allocated to munitions.

This budgetary assessment provoked immediate skepticism from lawmakers evaluating the long-term sustainability of the military engagement.

The American Conservative reported that Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) characterized the Pentagon's $25 billion figure as a "low ball number," asserting that the true cost of the conflict is "probably two or three times that — guaranteed."

The human toll also continues to mount alongside the financial costs.

The American Conservative reported that Lebanon's health ministry recorded 27 people killed by Israeli strikes on Thursday, while the IDF reported a Hezbollah drone strike killed one Israeli soldier and wounded 13.

As domestic gas prices surpass $4.30 per gallon nationwide and violence persists on secondary fronts, the mounting financial and human costs of the war interlock with the legal deadlines and global economic disruptions, forcing a rigorous calculation as the administration weighs the imminent resumption of strikes.