Trump Threatens Troop Pullouts from Europe Amid Iran War Disputes

“Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn’t I?” he said when asked about potential withdrawals. He added that Italy “has not been of any help” and described Spain as “horrible, absolutely horrible.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he may withdraw U.S. troops from Italy and Spain, intensifying pressure on European allies over their stance on the war with Iran and burden-sharing within NATO.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump indicated he was seriously considering reducing troop deployments in both countries.

“Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn’t I?” he said when asked about potential withdrawals. He added that Italy “has not been of any help” and described Spain as “horrible, absolutely horrible.”

The remarks came a day after Trump revealed Washington was reviewing a possible troop reduction in Germany, where more than 36,000 U.S. personnel are currently stationed. As of the end of 2025, there were approximately 12,662 U.S. troops in Italy and 3,814 in Spain.

Trump has sharply criticized NATO allies for not backing U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran and for failing to contribute more to securing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Tensions have also surfaced with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, once considered a close ideological ally of Trump. Earlier this month, he accused her of lacking “courage” on Iran in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Meanwhile, Spain has faced growing criticism from Washington over its refusal to support military action against Iran and its defense spending levels. A recent report suggested the United States was even considering moves to suspend Spain from NATO, highlighting the deepening rift within the alliance.

The potential troop reductions signal a broader shift in U.S. defense posture in Europe, as disagreements over the Iran conflict and security commitments strain transatlantic relations.