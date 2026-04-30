Trump Invites Iraq’s PM-Designate Ali al-Zaidi to Washington, Hails ‘New Chapter’ in Bilateral Ties

In a statement posted on X, Zaidi said the two leaders discussed strategic bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi said Thursday he received a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his designation to form a new government and extended an invitation to visit Washington.

In a statement posted on X, Zaidi said the two leaders discussed strategic bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We also affirmed the importance of joint action and bilateral cooperation to reinforce stability in the region,” Zaidi said.

Separately, Trump reiterated his support in a post on Truth Social, congratulating Zaidi on his nomination and expressing optimism about future ties between the two countries.

“We wish him success as he works to form a new Government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” Trump said, adding that Washington looks forward to “a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship” with Baghdad.

Trump described the development as “the beginning of a tremendous new chapter” between the two nations, emphasizing prospects for “prosperity, stability, and success.”

Zaidi was selected on Monday by the Coordination Framework—an alliance of Shia political parties—as a compromise candidate to end months of political deadlock.

His nomination comes amid ongoing efforts to form a new government and stabilize Iraq’s political landscape following prolonged disputes among major factions.