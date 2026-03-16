Israeli Army Launches Ground Operation in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces have launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and militants while coordinating defensive efforts to protect northern Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli army announced Monday that forces from its 91st Division have initiated a ground operation in southern Lebanon targeting militant positions and infrastructure. The operation, described as part of a preemptive defense strategy, follows artillery and air strikes aimed at reducing risks prior to the entry of ground forces, according to an official statement on the military’s X account.

The military statement said the operation’s objectives include dismantling infrastructure linked to groups labeled as “terrorist” by Israel and eliminating armed militants in the area. It further noted that the effort aims to secure a protective buffer for northern Israel. Israeli officials said the 91st Division is coordinating with the 146th Division to defend towns in the Galilee region while conducting offensive operations.

“IDF troops have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defense area. This activity is part of broader defensive efforts to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture, which includes the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel,” the statement said. The Israeli military emphasized that the safety of Israeli civilians remains a priority and that any harm to residents of Israel will not be tolerated.

The announcement follows the reported entry of Lebanese Hezbollah into the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran. Since the outset of hostilities, Hezbollah has launched daily drone and missile attacks on northern Israel, which the group has described as retaliation for American and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

The Israeli army stated that in preparation for the ground incursion, its artillery and air forces conducted targeted bombardments over several days. The preliminary strikes were intended to reduce potential risks to ground forces and to disrupt Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

Military analysts note that the operation by the 91st Division forms part of a broader strategy to extend Israel’s defensive perimeter along its northern border. According to the statement, the ground operation is “limited” in scope but designed to complement ongoing security measures and prevent further escalation of threats posed by Hezbollah activities near Israel.

The statement underlined that Israeli forces are focusing on infrastructure and militant positions, while taking measures to minimize civilian casualties. The army’s offensive follows sustained warnings to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed forces regarding their role in the conflict. The military reiterated that any attacks emanating from Lebanese territory will be met with countermeasures to protect northern Israel.

Lebanese Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict has been framed by the group as support for Tehran. The organization has openly stated its intention to continue its military campaign in northern Israel in response to actions taken by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

The Israeli army’s announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions, as neighboring countries and international actors monitor developments closely. Israeli officials maintain that the operation is a defensive measure intended to secure its borders and safeguard civilian populations in the north while countering militant threats originating from southern Lebanon.

The military statement concluded by affirming Israel’s commitment to continue operations against Hezbollah as long as the group maintains its military campaign. Officials emphasized the operation’s objective of neutralizing threats while preventing harm to Israeli citizens.

The Israeli army’s ground operation represents the latest development in an ongoing conflict involving multiple regional actors, with the 91st Division tasked with offensive and defensive roles to secure northern Israel.