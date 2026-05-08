Three IDF Soldiers and a Civilian Set to Be Charged with Pro-Iranian Espionage

Israel is set to indict IDF soldiers and a civilian accused of espionage for Iran, including surveillance of military sites and infrastructure amid a wider pattern of foreign recruitment cases.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli authorities are preparing to formally indict three soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alongside a civilian on serious security charges.

According to reporting by The Times of Israel, the individuals are facing prosecution for allegedly acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

The Times of Israel reported that the suspects are accused of maintaining prolonged contact with operatives linked to Tehran and purposefully carrying out intelligence-gathering missions inside Israel.

The pending indictments highlight a persistent and organized effort by foreign actors to cultivate sources within the Israeli security apparatus.

The ToI article, authored by Charlie Summers, noted that the three military personnel allegedly began communicating with an Iranian handler while they were still minors, prior to their formal enlistment in the IDF.

The joint investigation conducted by the IDF, the Shin Bet security service, and the Israel Police indicates that the individuals knowingly engaged in espionage activities.

The charges underscore a broader pattern of alleged foreign intelligence recruitment targeting Israeli citizens and military members.

In a related report, Ynet News confirmed that four suspects, including the aforementioned IDF soldiers, were charged with maintaining contact with Iranian agents.

According to Ynet News, the scope of the alleged espionage involved documenting sensitive military installations, critical transit hubs, and municipal infrastructure during a period of heightened regional conflict.

Allegations of Military Espionage

The core of the allegations revolves around systematic surveillance requested by foreign handlers.

The Times of Israel reported that the three soldiers were training at a designated Israeli Air Force technical school at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to ToI, the suspects were instructed by their Iranian contacts to photograph the premises of the military facility.

In addition to military targets, the espionage effort allegedly targeted civilian infrastructure.

The Times of Israel noted that the accused documented various public spaces, including shopping centers, railway stations, and the locations of security cameras.

The joint security statement cited by ToI also indicated an escalation in the requests made by the handlers; investigators said the suspects were asked to procure weapons, although the statement acknowledged it remains unclear whether the individuals agreed to fulfill that specific directive.

The Times of Israel reported that state prosecutors from the Haifa District Attorney’s Office are scheduled to formally present the indictments against the four individuals in court later today.

Parallel Investigations Expand

Details provided by Ynet News offer a deeper understanding of the network's alleged operations. According to Ynet, the four defendants are residents of Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

The report noted that all four individuals were approximately 17 years old when the alleged espionage activities commenced.

Due to their ages at the time of the offenses, Israeli media outlets stated that their names remain barred from publication. Ynet confirmed that two of the suspects had been students at the Air Force technical school.

According to the indictment cited by Ynet News, the communication between the suspects and the foreign agents took place via the Telegram messaging application between January and March 2025.

The handlers reportedly operated under the usernames “NOVITAMIN” and “CLARK.”

Ynet News reported that the defendants executed dozens of assignments across the country while fully aware that they were corresponding with operatives working for the Iranian government.

The list of locations allegedly documented and transmitted via video and photographs is extensive.

According to Ynet News, the defendants provided intelligence on the Air Force technical school in Haifa, Tel Aviv’s Savidor Central railway station, and the Lev Hamifratz central bus station and mall.

Furthermore, the indictment alleges they documented municipal buildings in Haifa and Kiryat Yam, parking facilities near major structures, and security cameras in Haifa.

Ynet highlighted that the suspects also photographed Haifa’s Sail Tower several months before it sustained damage from an Iranian missile strike in June.

Pattern of Recruitment Cases Emerges

The indictment portrays a systematic grooming process utilized by the handlers.

According to Ynet News, one defendant allegedly took the initiative to document an electrical laboratory at the Air Force technical school, falsely presenting it to the Iranian agent as a full air force base.

Ynet reported that the foreign agents frequently assigned preliminary tasks designed to test the operational commitment of the recruits.

The indictment noted that these tests included vandalizing vehicle tires and concealing objects or notes at various locations, with the recruits required to document their actions for their handlers.

The financial motivation behind the alleged espionage was also detailed in the charging documents.

According to Ynet News, one of the defendants offered to supply photographs of F-16 fighter jets located at the Haifa Air Force technical school in exchange for 15,000 shekels (approximately $5,100).

The Iranian agent allegedly declined this offer and countered by requesting the geographical coordinates of Iron Dome air defense batteries, offering 5,000 shekels, about $1,700 per location—a request the defendant reportedly refused.

While some directives were rejected, prosecutors stated that the defendants continued to execute other tasks for the handlers in exchange for thousands of dollars distributed via cryptocurrency.

According to Ynet News, the agents also proposed more severe security operations, including planting GPS tracking devices on vehicles, purchasing firearms, and committing arson against targeted vehicles.

Security Services Intensify Probes

The apprehension of the suspects was the result of a coordinated multi-agency operation.

Ynet News reported that the four individuals were arrested in March following an investigation involving the Shin Bet, the military, the Asher District police crime unit, and Lahav 433, the national crime and corruption investigative unit of the Israel Police.

The individuals are facing severe legal consequences.

The indictment charges the four suspects with multiple offenses, including contacting a foreign agent, providing intelligence to aid an enemy state, soliciting national security offenses, aiding the transfer of intelligence to an enemy, and intentionally damaging property, according to Ynet News.

In a joint statement released by the security services and cited by Ynet, authorities situated these arrests within a broader operational context.

“This case joins a series of recent cases that point to repeated efforts by hostile terrorist and intelligence elements to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out missions intended to harm the security of the State of Israel and its residents,” the statement read.

Israeli authorities utilized the announcement to issue a stern warning regarding digital recruitment tactics.

The joint security statement urged the public to refrain from engaging with unidentified foreign parties requesting task performance and called on citizens to immediately report any suspicious approaches to the Israel Police or the Shin Bet, emphasizing their commitment to prosecuting individuals involved in state-sponsored espionage.