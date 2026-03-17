Kurdistan PM Vows to Protect Region, Blames Baghdad for Failing to Stop Attacks

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani says attackers are financially backed by federal authorities in Baghdad

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region’s Security and Crisis Committee convened in Erbil on Tuesday under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who delivered a resolute message following the meeting, affirming that the Kurdistan Region will not waver in defending its people and sovereignty.

Speaking at a press conference, Barzani struck a tone of unity and determination, declaring that the leadership stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kurdistan in the face of ongoing attacks.

“We assure the people of Kurdistan that our life and death will be together,” he said, reinforcing a shared national resolve.

The prime minister placed clear responsibility on the federal government of Iraq to put an end to the attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, stressing that such acts are entirely unjustified and unacceptable.

He further revealed that those carrying out the attacks are operating with financial backing from federal authorities, raising serious concerns about accountability and the protection of citizens.

Barzani made it clear that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will take all necessary measures to safeguard the region, emphasizing that defending Kurdistan remains a top priority.

He also expressed appreciation to Coalition forces for their continued support in preventing further attacks, while commending Kurdistan’s security forces for their professionalism, discipline, and strong sense of duty.

On the economic front, the prime minister reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to the resumption of oil exports, urging all parties to act responsibly and avoid politicizing a critical national issue.

He underscored that the Kurdistan Region has not obstructed Iraqi oil exports, noting that the recent decline in oil and gas production is a direct consequence of the attacks.

Addressing public concerns, he reassured citizens that the Kurdistan Region remains stable and capable of meeting essential needs, stressing that there will be no food security shortages.

He praised the performance of Kurdistan’s security and service institutions, expressing gratitude to the Peshmerga, Zeravani, police, Asayish, civil defense teams, and health and service departments for their vigilance and dedication.

The prime minister emphasized that these forces have worked tirelessly to protect citizens and maintain order under challenging circumstances.

Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region is facing a war it neither initiated nor has the power to halt, stressing that all efforts are focused on safeguarding the population and preserving stability.

He noted that despite this, the region has been repeatedly targeted by drones and missiles, calling such attacks entirely unjustifiable.

“The Kurdistan Region is neither a threat to anyone nor part of any plan against any side,” he said, urging the international community and the federal government in Baghdad to take responsibility for halting attacks by armed groups.

He further asserted that some of these groups are funded and armed by federal authorities, calling on Baghdad to enforce limits and prevent further aggression.

The prime minister extended appreciation to Coalition forces for their critical role in intercepting drones and missiles, particularly those targeting Erbil, and thanked international partners for their continued support. He also reaffirmed the government’s determination to protect the rights and achievements of the people of Kurdistan.

Addressing the public directly, Barzani reassured citizens that the government will do everything possible to ensure their safety. He offered condolences to the families of those killed in past and recent attacks and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by residents, particularly those affected by debris from intercepted projectiles, pledging assistance where needed.

Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s support for the resumption of oil exports, stressing that the region has not obstructed Iraqi oil flows. He highlighted that production in Kurdistan has been significantly impacted by repeated attacks on oil and gas fields, which have disrupted output.

He explained that while Iraq previously exported between four and five million barrels of oil per day, combined exports from the Kurdistan Region and Kirkuk through existing pipelines would not reach half a million barrels, underscoring that Kurdistan is not the source of Iraq’s export challenges.

The prime minister called for guarantees to ensure continued production from Kurdistan’s fields and urged Baghdad to prevent further attacks on energy infrastructure.

Barzani also stressed the importance of safeguarding the livelihoods of citizens, urging the federal government to ensure timely salary payments and refrain from using the issue as a political tool.

He noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government has presented proposals to resolve outstanding issues and is awaiting further discussions with federal authorities.

On internal affairs, the prime minister called on all political parties to demonstrate unity and prioritize national interests over partisan considerations. He urged collective responsibility in defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and overcoming ongoing challenges.

Concluding his remarks, Barzani expressed optimism about the future, while congratulating the people of Kurdistan and Muslims worldwide on the upcoming holidays of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Newroz, wishing for peace, stability, and prosperity.

The meeting comes at a critical moment for the Kurdistan Region, as its leadership continues to demonstrate resilience, unity, and a firm commitment to protecting its people, stability, and future.