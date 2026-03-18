Iraqi Official Rejects Use of 'Northern Iraq' and 'Erbil Government,' Mandates Use of 'Kurdistan Region'

Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Farhad Atrushi rejected the use of “Northern Iraq” and “Erbil government,” calling for strict use of “Kurdistan Region” in official language.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Farhad Atrushi, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, issued a firm statement on Wednesday, rejecting the use of terms such as “Northern Iraq” and “Erbil government,” describing them as unconstitutional and calling for their immediate cessation in official communications.

Following a parliamentary session, Atrushi said that official statements and documents issued by federal government institutions had been reviewed, noting that some included terminology such as “Erbil government.”

He stated that these terms are inaccurate and fall outside professional standards, adding that their use is often linked to political disputes. He stressed that federal institutions are expected to represent all Iraqis and must avoid language that reflects political tensions.

Atrushi further indicated that directives had been issued to all federal government institutions and ministries to fully adhere to the legal and constitutional designation “Kurdistan Region.” He also clarified that the term “federal government” must be used instead of “central government,” which some parties employ in a manner he described as unconstitutional.

The statement emphasized that no terminology contradicting the constitution—such as “Northern Iraq” or any similar expressions—should be used in official contexts. It also called on institutions to distance themselves from political conflicts that do not serve Iraq’s unity or the interests of its diverse components.

The move comes amid repeated instances in which some Iraqi media outlets and institutions have used alternative terms instead of the constitutionally recognized “Kurdistan Region,” often prompting criticism from relevant stakeholders.

Atrushi’s statement reinforces a renewed push to standardize official language in line with constitutional definitions and curb politically driven terminology.