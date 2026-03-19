Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran Following Attack on Qatari Energy Infrastructure

Trump denied US involvement in the South Pars strike, warned Iran against targeting Qatar, and threatened massive retaliation if LNG facilities are attacked again.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump issued a sharply worded statement warning of overwhelming retaliation following a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, while denying any American involvement in the attack.

In a post published on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said Israel had carried out the strike “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East,” adding that only “a relatively small section” of the South Pars Gas Field had been hit.

Trump stressed that the United States had no prior knowledge of the attack and that Qatar was “in no way, shape, or form, involved with it,” nor aware it was going to happen.

He stated: “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility.”

The US president warned that no further Israeli attacks would target the South Pars field unless Iran escalates by striking Qatar again. He added that any such move would trigger a decisive US response.

Trump said: “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar — in which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

He added that he does not want to authorize such a level of destruction due to its long-term consequences for Iran, but warned he “will not hesitate” if Qatar’s LNG facilities are targeted again.

There were also reports that Trump has shifted his position regarding attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified US officials, the president no longer supports continued strikes on Iranian energy sites following the attack on facilities linked to the South Pars gas field.

The report indicated that Trump had initially backed the strike as a signal to Iran over tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz, but is now opposed to further escalation targeting energy infrastructure.

However, the report noted that Trump could reconsider his stance if Iran threatens or disrupts key oil and trade routes.

The statement comes as the region witnesses a sharp escalation. Iran struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key energy hub, causing extensive material damage and large fires, according to QatarEnergy. Emergency teams managed to contain the fires, and no casualties were reported among workers.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting and destroying four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, along with thwarting a drone attack targeting a gas facility in the country’s eastern region.

In response, Qatar condemned the strikes as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to national security and regional stability. Doha stated that despite efforts to remain neutral, it had been deliberately targeted.

Qatar formally summoned Iran’s embassy and declared military and security attachés, along with relevant staff, persona non grata, giving them less than 24 hours to leave the country.

The ministry emphasized that the move followed repeated missile attacks on Qatari facilities, describing them as a violation of sovereignty. Doha also called on the UN Security Council to act and stressed its right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens under international law.

Reports also indicated that Iran’s Pars gas field had been struck earlier the same day, marking a further expansion of the confrontation, as Tehran had previously vowed to target oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf.

Trump’s warning underscores an attempt to contain the escalation ، while drawing a clear red line tied to the security of Qatar’s energy infrastructure.