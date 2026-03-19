Israeli Airstrikes Target Iranian Naval Vessels in Caspian Sea

According to the statement, the strikes targeted ships equipped with missile systems, as well as support vessels and patrol craft.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israeli military announced on Thursday that its fighter jets carried out airstrikes against several Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea a day earlier, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted ships equipped with missile systems, as well as support vessels and patrol craft. A port command center was also hit during the operation, though further details on damage or casualties were not immediately disclosed.

The development comes as the large-scale war between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its 20th day. The conflict began on February 28, following a joint U.S.-Israeli surprise air campaign aimed at Iranian military infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and senior leadership.

The initial wave of strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking officials. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was subsequently appointed as the country’s new Supreme Leader on March 8.

In response, Iran has launched repeated waves of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory as well as U.S. military bases across the region, including in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The situation remains highly volatile, with fears growing of further escalation across multiple fronts in the Middle East and beyond.